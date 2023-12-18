Show You Care
Iowa City event provides people with winter themed family fun

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - On December People enjoyed some Winter themed family fun Robert **A. Lee Recreation Center.

The City of Iowa City Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Winter Solstice celebration.

It offered a variety of family activities including candle making, science exhibits, and arts and crafts.

“It’s really simple it’s all free so it is a really good afternoon a good timekiller for the afternoon and it’s right before Christmas,” Said Betsy Potter of Iowa City.

There will be a New Years Eve themed pool party at the center on December 30th, at 11:30 A.M.

