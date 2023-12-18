Heise scores 24, helps Northern Iowa earn 100-82 victory over Alcorn State

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Nate Heise had 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 100-82 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday.

Heise was 8 of 9 shooting, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Panthers (5-7). Tytan Anderson added 22 points while going 7 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds and five assists. Bowen Born shot 5 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding six assists.

The Braves (1-10) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Kendall, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Jeremiah Gambrell added 20 points for Alcorn State. In addition, Stephen Byard had 12 points. The loss was the Braves’ ninth straight.

