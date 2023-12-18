Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye 5-4 in overtime on Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Louis Boudon scored twice, while Max Cajkovic and Pavel Novak each added a goal apiece as the Walleye swept the three-game series. Hunter Jones made 37 saves.

The Heartlanders are back on their home ice on Thursday as they open up a three-game series with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.