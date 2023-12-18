Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye 5-4 in overtime on Sunday at Xtream Arena.
Louis Boudon scored twice, while Max Cajkovic and Pavel Novak each added a goal apiece as the Walleye swept the three-game series. Hunter Jones made 37 saves.
The Heartlanders are back on their home ice on Thursday as they open up a three-game series with the Fort Wayne Komets.
