Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Heartlanders fell to the Toledo Walleye 5-4 in overtime on Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Louis Boudon scored twice, while Max Cajkovic and Pavel Novak each added a goal apiece as the Walleye swept the three-game series. Hunter Jones made 37 saves.

The Heartlanders are back on their home ice on Thursday as they open up a three-game series with the Fort Wayne Komets.

