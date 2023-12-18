Giveaway provides toys to people in Eastern Iowa over the holidays

Ely, Iowa (KCRG) -The holidays can be a difficult time for some families, and one Eastern Iowa town is helping out those in need.

Today an event in Ely is making sure families have access to toys to give their kids this holiday season.

The City of Ely and Saint John Lutheran Church hosted their toy giveaway at the church on December 16th, and 17th.

Anyone could come and pick up toys, books, or games that people donated.

Those getting things such as Kacie Horstman says this event is a big help over the holidays.

“...And so we’re kind of low on money and I heard about the Toys For Tots and we’re just really thankful for it,” said Horstman.

