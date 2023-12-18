Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Giveaway provides toys to people in Eastern Iowa over the holidays

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ely, Iowa (KCRG) -The holidays can be a difficult time for some families, and one Eastern Iowa town is helping out those in need.

Today an event in Ely is making sure families have access to toys to give their kids this holiday season.

The City of Ely and Saint John Lutheran Church hosted their toy giveaway at the church on December 16th, and 17th.

Anyone could come and pick up toys, books, or games that people donated.

Those getting things such as Kacie Horstman says this event is a big help over the holidays.

“...And so we’re kind of low on money and I heard about the Toys For Tots and we’re just really thankful for it,” said Horstman.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward...
Freeman leads Iowa free-for-all as Hawkeyes overwhelm Florida A&M to end three-game skid

Latest News

Every week at Wickham Elementary in Coralville, students file into Janae Nelson’s classroom.
‘I feel like counselors are very much needed:’ Teacher becomes counselor to address mental health in schools
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Iowa City event provides people with winter themed family fun
Iowa City event provides people with winter themed family fun
Police Lights Generic
Coralville Synagogue False Bomb Threat