Get ready for a chilly Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We started the day with mostly cloudy skies, but the clouds made a slow exit as we rolled throughout the afternoon and evening hours leaving some places with plenty of sunshine.

As we head into your Monday, we will see a front push through dropping temperatures with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

As we go throughout the week, we will see a gradual warm up with highs in the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday, 40s for Wednesday and Thursday and 50s as we head into the holiday weekend.

We do have a substantial amount of rain chances throughout the week, starting on Friday, taking a break on Saturday, then Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, rain chances resume.

