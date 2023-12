Eastern Iowa’s most popular baby names for 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Harper is the most popular name for baby girls and Maverick is the most popular name for baby boys in eastern Iowa in 2023 according to a new list released by UnityPoint Health.

Staff compiled the list of popular baby names from St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

The top 10 at eastern Iowa hospitals is as follows:

For girls:

Harper Violet Charlotte Amelia Nora Isla Ivy Eleanor Evelyn Olivia

For boys:

Maverick William Henry Oliver Liam Theodore James Noah Wyatt Hudson

Nationally, Olivia took the top spot for girls and Noah was the top name for boys, according to a list compiled by BabyCenter.

Here’s how the lists broke down by city:

For girls in Cedar Rapids:

Isla Eleanor Charlotte Amelia Willow Harper Quinn Violet Aurora Clara

For boys in Cedar Rapids:

Liam Maverick Theodore Hudson William James Grayson Elijah Henry Levi

For girls in Dubuque:

Violet Harper Evelyn Scarlett Maeve Lily Lettie Emersyn Mabel Emma

For boys in Dubuque

Maverick Noah Brooks William Henry Wyatt Tate Mason Ethan Briggs

For girls in Waterloo:

Olivia Avery Ivy Addison Elaina Cora Nora Riley Amelia Aria

For boys in Waterloo

Maverick Henry Oliver Cayden Theodore Dean Emmett Noah Wyatt Beau

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.