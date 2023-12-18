Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Dozens of people stranded on broken ice on a lake

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.
By Zoe Jones and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Dozens of people are stranded on broken ice on a lake in Minnesota.

Officials said 40 to 50 people are stranded on ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County, Minnesota.

Officials said they believe strong winds caused the ice to shift, stranding people Sunday evening.

“Upper Red Lake is a very popular fishing destination, frequently utilized before ice is stable, resulting in the need to rescue people either from falling through the ice or floating on ice floats,” said Christopher Muller, Beltrami County public information officer.

Muller said this is unfortunately a “common event for emergency responders in Beltrami County.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75

Latest News

An application deadline is fast approaching for people wanting to join the Cedar Rapids police...
Working Iowa: Deadline approaching for Cedar Rapids Police applicants
President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in...
Car plows into parked vehicle in Biden’s motorcade outside Delaware campaign headquarters
One elementary school teacher in Eastern Iowa is using reading to show her students the...
Iowa teacher uses reading to show students the importance of giving back
Rainfall over the past few days has provided some relief to the ongoing drought, but Iowa...
Iowa farmers still in need of more rain amid ongoing drought