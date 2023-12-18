Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Coralville Synagogue False Bomb Threat

Police Lights Generic
Police Lights Generic(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Police Department has confirmed a bomb threat made to a synagogue in Coralville today is not credible.

Police responded to the Agudas Achim Synagogue around 12:30 this afternoon. They say officers did not locate anything at the scene that indicated a threat. Police say no one was at the synagogue at the time the threat was reported to the department.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward...
Freeman leads Iowa free-for-all as Hawkeyes overwhelm Florida A&M to end three-game skid

Latest News

Every week at Wickham Elementary in Coralville, students file into Janae Nelson’s classroom.
‘I feel like counselors are very much needed:’ Teacher becomes counselor to address mental health in schools
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye
Heartlanders fall 5-4 in overtime to Walleye
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Students in Janae Nelson's classroom are learning life-long skills — but it’s not reading or...
‘I feel like counselors are very much needed:’ Teacher becomes counselor to address mental health in schools