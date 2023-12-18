Coralville Synagogue False Bomb Threat

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Police Department has confirmed a bomb threat made to a synagogue in Coralville today is not credible.

Police responded to the Agudas Achim Synagogue around 12:30 this afternoon. They say officers did not locate anything at the scene that indicated a threat. Police say no one was at the synagogue at the time the threat was reported to the department.

