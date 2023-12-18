CommUnity Crisis Services’ annual Project Holiday kicks off

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Over a thousand families in Johnson County will collect a free holiday meal this week thanks to CommUnity Crisis Services Annual Project Holiday.

The food giveaway has all the ingredients for a traditional holiday meal, including a choice of a ham, turkey or chicken.

Leaders with CommUnity say with inflation and the end of pandemic funding, they’re seeing a surge in the need for support this time of year.

CommUnity Crisis Crisis Services annual Project Holiday kicked off its food giveaway Monday.

CommUnity CEO Sarah Nelson said Project Holiday expects to serve more than 1300 Johnson County families this year.

“We expect it to be extremely busy. We’ve seen a 44% increase in the number of households we’re serving this year over last. We’ve only been able to meet that demand by increasing the amount of food we have by 13%,” said Nelson.

Although inflation has come down, it had an impact on what people can donate and the number of people in need.

”And we’re not able to meet that need as well as we’d like to because we keep falling short despite our best efforts,” said Nelson.

Emma Huntzinger, Communications Manager for CommUnity said Project Holiday is one of their largest food distributions of the year and they’ve been preparing for months.

”There’s no way to put words to that feeling when you see that someone’s going to have access to a holiday meal and know that they’re going to be able to spend time with their family this Christmas. That’s great,” said Huntzinger.

Shari Ellis has been a CommUnity Volunteer for over a decade. This is her 18th year helping out with Project Holiday.

“This year I think a lot of people are in need and you know they want to celebrate with their families like everybody does. And this helps them be able to have enough food to have a nice meal for the holidays,” said Ellis.

Nelson and Huntzinger said they’ve had a record number of people sign up for delivery for this year’s project holiday and are still in need of volunteers.

”Please come and join us. It’s fun. You know, you’re doing a good thing for the community. You only have to come in for a couple hours for Project Holiday. Everybody has a couple of hours they can spare usually. So yeah. Come join us. You’ll have a good time and you’ll feel good when you leave,” said Ellis.

If you want to donate, $30 will pay for one Project Holiday meal.

