Cold and blustery today, warmer with showers as we approach the holiday weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We begin the work week today on a cold and windy but sunny note but the rest of the week will feature more clouds and warming temperatures.

Temperatures this afternoon only reach the upper 20s and strong northwesterly winds will keep windchills from climbing past the mid-teens. Winds start to back off late this afternoon into the evening but overnight lows will still dip to the teens.

Wind chills top out in the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon thanks to gusty northwesterly winds. (KCRG)

Winds stay strong early this afternoon with gusts topping 30 mph and still gusting over 20 mph through dark this evening. (KCRG)

Skies remain mostly clear as we head into the evening and nighttime hours, and with winds getting lighter we should see a pretty quick cooldown. Eventually, winds shift to a southerly direction overnight, but stay light enough that we should still hit the mid 10s for lows for most.

That southerly wind will herald the start of a warming trend, which will already be noted on Tuesday with highs returning to the mid to upper 30s. A few more areas of clouds will be possible, but they should be scattered and thing enough to still allow a decent amount of sunshine through.

The warming trend continues throughout the rest of the work and school week, but an increase in cloudy conditions comes along with it. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday with readings potentially reaching or exceeding 50 on Friday. A few chances for showers accompany this warm-up, with slight chances on Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead toward Christmas Eve and Day in eastern Iowa, the chances of wintry weather just look pretty low at this time. Highs are still slated to be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with overnight lows in the low 40s as higher levels of moisture reach the Midwest. A slow-moving storm system will give us at least a couple chances for showers throughout the holiday, with precipitation chances potentially lingering into the middle of next week. A white Christmas looks nearly impossible at this point, though we’ll be watching for any changes that could lead toward a different outcome in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.