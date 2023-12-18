Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Cold and blustery today, warmer with showers as we approach the holiday weekend

We begin the work week today on a cold and windy but sunny note but the rest of the week will feature more clouds and warming temperatures.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We begin the work week today on a cold and windy but sunny note but the rest of the week will feature more clouds and warming temperatures.

Temperatures this afternoon only reach the upper 20s and strong northwesterly winds will keep windchills from climbing past the mid-teens. Winds start to back off late this afternoon into the evening but overnight lows will still dip to the teens.

Wind chills top out in the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon thanks to gusty...
Wind chills top out in the teens at the warmest parts of the afternoon thanks to gusty northwesterly winds.(KCRG)
Winds stay strong early this afternoon with gusts topping 30 mph and still gusting over 20 mph...
Winds stay strong early this afternoon with gusts topping 30 mph and still gusting over 20 mph through dark this evening.(KCRG)

Skies remain mostly clear as we head into the evening and nighttime hours, and with winds getting lighter we should see a pretty quick cooldown. Eventually, winds shift to a southerly direction overnight, but stay light enough that we should still hit the mid 10s for lows for most.

That southerly wind will herald the start of a warming trend, which will already be noted on Tuesday with highs returning to the mid to upper 30s. A few more areas of clouds will be possible, but they should be scattered and thing enough to still allow a decent amount of sunshine through.

The warming trend continues throughout the rest of the work and school week, but an increase in cloudy conditions comes along with it. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday with readings potentially reaching or exceeding 50 on Friday. A few chances for showers accompany this warm-up, with slight chances on Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead toward Christmas Eve and Day in eastern Iowa, the chances of wintry weather just look pretty low at this time. Highs are still slated to be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with overnight lows in the low 40s as higher levels of moisture reach the Midwest. A slow-moving storm system will give us at least a couple chances for showers throughout the holiday, with precipitation chances potentially lingering into the middle of next week. A white Christmas looks nearly impossible at this point, though we’ll be watching for any changes that could lead toward a different outcome in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A baby owl is found sitting in a Christmas tree in Lexington, Kentucky, on Nov. 27, 2023. The...
Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids
A toy drive in southern New Jersey initially began as a joke about the self-checkout at a...
Man turns fake Walmart ‘party’ Facebook post into massive holiday toy drive
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of an...
Caitlin Clark's 38 points leads No. 4 Iowa over Cleveland State 104-75

Latest News

We begin the work week today on a cold and windy but sunny note but the rest of the week will...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson guides us through a windy start to the...
First Alert Forecast: Monday morning, December 18
Wind gusts stay strong through much of Monday.
Blustery and cold start to the week, but warmer, wetter weather on the way
Blustery and colder weather kicks off the week, but the trend is toward warmer weather again...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast, Sunday, Evening, December 17th