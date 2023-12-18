Blustery and cold start to the week, but warmer, wetter weather on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Strong, gusty winds will be with us for much of Monday, keeping things rather chilly for now.

Temperatures will start off today in the mid to upper 20s for most, and that’s just about where we’ll stay today. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph sustained, with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, are likely for much of the day. When you factor in those winds, it’ll feel more like the upper single digits to mid 10s. Be ready for one of the colder-feeling days of the season so far, especially after a stretch of fairly warm weather for eastern Iowa. Patches of clouds are possible at times this morning, and any of those could produce a snow flurry or two, but more an more sunshine is likely by the afternoon.

Skies remain mostly clear as we head into the evening and nighttime hours, and with winds getting lighter we should see a pretty quick cooldown. Eventually, winds shift to a southerly direction overnight, but stay light enough that we should still hit the mid 10s for lows for most.

That southerly wind will herald the start of a warming trend, which will already be noted on Tuesday with highs returning to the mid to upper 30s. A few more areas of clouds will be possible, but they should be scattered and thing enough to still allow a decent amount of sunshine through.

The warming trend continues throughout the rest of the work and school week, but an increase in cloudy conditions comes along with it. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s on Wednesday with readings potentially reaching or exceeding 50 on Friday. A few chances for showers accompany this warm-up, with slight chances on Thursday and Friday.

Looking ahead toward Christmas Eve and Day in eastern Iowa, the chances of wintry weather just look pretty low at this time. Highs are still slated to be in the upper 40s to low 50s, with overnight lows in the low 40s as higher levels of moisture reach the Midwest. A slow-moving storm system will give us at least a couple chances for showers throughout the holiday, with precipitation chances potentially lingering into the middle of next week. A white Christmas looks nearly impossible at this point, though we’ll be watching for any changes that could lead toward a different outcome in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.