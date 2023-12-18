Big decisions looming for Kirk Ferentz, players

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In the next couple of weeks, several players and coaches on Iowa will have some big decisions to make.

Cooper DeJean, Jay Higgins, and Sebastian Castro all have to decide if they’ll return to Iowa or head to the NFL. Meanwhile, Kirk Ferentz has to decide will to hire for the soon-to-be-open offensive coordinator spot. KCRG-TV9′s Scott Saville spoke with them about where they’re at in this process.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

