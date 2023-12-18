Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - During the Holiday season, anyone can find themselves in the kitchen baking holiday treats. One native born French woman gave those non-professional bakers a place to shine this weekend.

Sandrine Wallace moved to the Cedar Rapids area in 2018 where she started her business, French Pastry by Sandrine.

This weekend she hosted her second Bake-Off Show, where non-professional bakers went head-to-head to create holiday cakes.

She said she baked all the time in France and wanted to give home bakers the opportunity to show off their skills.

”Baking is a way to express yourself and to share what you like to do with other people and give some joy. People gather around a table and share a piece of cake and social gatherings, so the food is really part of the social dimension I believe,” Wallace said.

Wallace said hosting this event is her way of giving back to the community that helped her when she first moved.

”Giving some other people some opportunity to do something, just like I have been given the opportunity when I started,” Wallace said.

Prizes were handed out for the top three cakes.

