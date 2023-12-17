Show You Care
UIHC tradition helps kids write letters to Santa

For the last six years, an emergency department nurse has set up a mailbox that sends letters to the North Pole
A nurse in the emergency department of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is working to bring holiday cheer to kids in the hospital.
By Grace Vance
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every November for the last six years, Joe Schmuecker has set up a mailbox in the emergency department of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Schmuecker, a pediatric nurse in the department, said the letters kids write and bring there go straight to Santa in the North Pole. He said the mailbox is in service until a week before Christmas.

“That way letters still have time to get to their destination,” Schmuecker said.

Schmuecker said he and six other nurses in the department help respond to each letter on Santa’s behalf.

“It’s a templated one that asked if they’ve been nice, you know, some good things they’ve done and some things they’ve they would like for Christmas,” Schmuecker said.

He said he started the tradition in 2018 as a way to connect with patients and bring a sense of normalcy to their hospital stay.

“We see these kids up when they’re at their most vulnerable,” Schmuecker said. “We can build our good report with them and get to know them, which is fun because then we can respond back to them like how we built that relationship [and] make it a very thoughtful letter.”

The mailbox isn’t the only way the hospital keeps the holiday spirit alive..

Emily Baxter, a Child Life specialist at UIHC, works to brighten kids’ hospital stay throughout the year. She said the hospital has a variety of events for patients and their caregivers during the holiday season.

“Kids got to use walkie talkies and talk to Santa in the North Pole through the walkie talkie,” Baxter said. “It’s a special magical North Pole radio that is only for this hospital.”

She said these events are about giving kids the experiences they would have outside of the hospital.

In the emergency department, Schmuecker said he expects between 50 to 100 letters to come through the mailbox this year.

“It’s nice to just bring some normalcy to these kids that are vulnerable and it could be potentially the worst day of their life,” Schmuecker said. “We try to make it not as scary and let them know that like, ‘Hey, it’s not a bad place to be.’”

A new home in Iowa City will soon provide one family with much needed affordable housing.
‘Mary Mascher Women Build’ house provides family in need with affordable housing
5K helps keep people active in Cedar Rapids over the holidays
