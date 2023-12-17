Partly cloudy and mild on Sunday, but high winds begin overnight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re starting the day with a mostly cloudy sky and fog in the northeast along with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
Sunday & Sunday Night
This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will pick up tonight with gusts over 30 possible. Make sure to secure your outdoor Christmas decorations!
Monday and Beyond
Winds will stay high on Monday with gusts over 30 still possible for the start of the week. Monday will also be chilly with highs only reaching the low 30s. That being said, the 40s will return by Wednesday, and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are possible Friday and into the holiday weekend. We’re also watching for a chance for showers on Friday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
