‘Mary Mascher Women Build’ house provides family in need with affordable housing

A new home in Iowa City will soon provide one family with much needed affordable housing.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
On December 16th, the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity held a dedication for its 13th Women’s Build Home.

Work on the house started at the end of April and took roughly 400 volunteers - including members of the University of Iowa Women’s Basketball Team- and cost around $190,000 to build.

Scott Hawes the Executive Director of the Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity say having spaces like these can be life changing for many people.

“The impact of affordable home ownership and affordable housing on individuals, on families, on neighborhoods, on communities is transformative,” said Hawes.

The home is located on the 2600 block of Blazing Star Drive in Iowa City.

There will be an open house on Monday, December 18th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30p.m.

