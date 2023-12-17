Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Six Iowans claimed lottery prizes of at least $1 million in 2023, KCCI reported.

Earl Lape of Dubuque tops the list of big winners this year. The retired mechanic won a $40.03 million Lotto America jackpot, the game’s largest prize ever, on April 1 and claimed it 10 days later.

Lape the cash option of $21.28 million and said he planned to invest much of the money to help generations of his family to come, according to a news release from lottery officials. He also planned to donate a portion to the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

“If it weren’t for our parents to show us the way, where would we be? That’s why I want to help kids,” Lape said in the release. “A lot of parents don’t have money, and a lot of insurance companies don’t cover it, but the kids still need treatment.”

Prizes above $250,000 must be claimed in person at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Here’s the list of Iowa’s largest lottery prizes in the year 2023.

$21.3 million: Earl Lape of Dubuque claimed the Lotto America prize on April 11, 2023 after he purchased the ticket at Eichman's in Dubuque.

$2 million: Megan Balmer of Garwin claimed the Powerball prize on July 11, 2023. She purchased her ticket at a Casey’s store in Gladbrook.

$2 million: Tammy Gordy of Ottumwa claimed the Powerball prize on June 26, 2023. Gordy purchased the ticket at a Hy-Vee convenience store in Ottumwa.

$1 million: Michael Hoogerwerf of Davenport claimed the Mega Millions prize on July 17, 2023. Smokin’ Joe’s in Davenport sold Hoogerwerf his ticket.

$1 million: Coworkers Randy Ferriss of Nevada and Colton Snyder of Huxley claimed the Mega Millions prize on April 20, 2023. Ferriss and Snyder told lottery officials they've pooled their money together often over the years, according to a news release.

$1 million: Marla Ballard of Des Moines claimed her Mega Millions prize on March 16, 2023. Her ticket was bought at a Des Moines Quik Trip store.

$500,000 Cash winners

Five Iowans won $500,000 in the $500,000 Cash scratch game. Those winners include:

James Briggs of Knoxville

John Dojiok of Denison

Ca Tin Sang of Clive

Carolyn Carson of Iowa Falls

Justin Strother of Davenport

Iowa’s largest unclaimed prizes

As of December 13th, there are two unclaimed $2 million prizes in Iowa. Both are Powerball winners, one ticket was sold in Tiffin for the Oct. 7 drawing, and the other was sold in Clinton for the Nov. 25 drawing.

The next biggest unclaimed prizes in Iowa are three $50,000 Powerball winners, one sold in Adel and two sold in Des Moines.

