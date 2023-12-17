‘I feel like counselors are very much needed:’ Teacher becomes counselor to address mental health in schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every week at Wickham Elementary in Coralville, students file into Janae Nelson’s classroom.

There, students are learning life-long skills — but it’s not reading or math — it’s things like empathy, problem-solving, and healthy coping methods.

Nelson said she switched from teaching to school counseling during the pandemic after seeing her students struggle with mental health.

“That was incredibly difficult to start the first graders online,” Nelson said. “I got to see a window into their homes and I saw how many parents I could see struggling, how many students I could see struggling without that normal interaction they were getting [and] the uncertainty of ‘When am I going to go back to school?’”

She said she began teaching social-emotional learning in addition to academics during the pandemic and got her master’s degree in school counseling.

Now, as a full-time counselor at Wickham Elementary, she said she sees the need for behavioral health services growing.

“If you miss half of kindergarten, there are so many skills that you did not get to firm up before you moved on,” Nelson said. “I feel like we’re just gonna keep seeing it as we go on, even though, yes, it’s in the past. There are still effects of that. I feel like counselors are very much needed.”

Out of Wickham’s 350 students, she said she has about 25 students she meets with regularly. Nelson has about 15 students on her wait list — and she also runs small groups.

“Schools I always think are a mirror of society,” John Speer, a chief administrator at Grant Wood Area Education Agency, said.

Speer works to help support school districts’ needs. He says districts are making mental health a priority, but many don’t have enough resources.

“Every district regardless of their makeup has an increased need in this area,” Speer said. “So it really doesn’t matter where the district is.”

He said the agency has worked to partner districts with local resources like Tanager Place as additional support.

In the classroom, Nelson said her services are making a difference.

“I’ve seen a lot of self-advocacy from the students and saying what they need and learning a respectful way to communicate or disagree or have empathy, take perspective, all the things that I have noticed that I’ve planned little seeds,” Nelson said.

