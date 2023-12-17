Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift’s birthday with friendship bracelets

Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets. (Credit: Tower Health/Reading Hospital)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST READING, Penn. (Gray News) - A hospital celebrated Taylor Swift’s birthday by giving parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets.

Eleven babies were born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born on Dec. 13 at Reading Hospital were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

About 60 bracelets were shared with families in the hospital’s maternity ward.

President and CEO of Reading Hospital Charles Barbera says it was a “fun moment to provide families with a keepsake for their baby books.”

“The ERAS-style friendship bracelets were such a fun way to celebrate the shared birthdays between Taylor Swift and our babies. While I obviously don’t know Taylor personally, I would hope she’d approve of the way we honored her legacy, and mutual birthday with our newborns,” Obstetrics Section Chief Dr. K. Ashley Brandt said.

Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.
Parents of babies born at Reading Hospital on Dec. 13 were given friendship bracelets.(Tower Health/Reading Hospital)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Jared Allen Hanson
Cedar Rapids man arrested on burglary and explosives charges

Latest News

Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Lottery Prizes of at least $1 million were won by 6 Iowans in 2023
Reading Hospital in Pennsylvania gave parents of babies born on Dec. 13 friendship bracelets....
Hospital gifts parents of babies born on Taylor Swift's birthday with friendship bracelets
Via Sofia's Italian Kitchen holds food drive to support HACAP
Via Sofia's Italian Kitchen holds food drive to support HACAP
Ask Ashlee: Black Women Cultivating Change panel discussion on financial wellness
Ask Ashlee: Black Women Cultivating Change panel discussion on financial wellness