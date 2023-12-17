Florida Representative Matt Gaetz Speaks at Trump Event in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz made a stop in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday to campaign for former president Trump. Gaetz encouraged Iowans to caucus for Trump - and attacked President Joe Biden’s policies. He called for Republicans to rally around Trump to unify what he calls a divided party.

”You can deliver such a resounding victory in the Iowa caucuses that we acknowledge that this is a specific moment for a specific man and that our party and that our fellow conservatives and like-minded Independents and Democrats will join with us to get the nation back”

The Iowa caucuses are on January 15th.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.