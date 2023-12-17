Show You Care
5K helps keep people active in Cedar Rapids over the holidays

Dozens of people spent Decemer 16th, at the Venuworks and The McGrath Ampitheater’s inaugural Ugly Sweater 5K-ish in downtown Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
This fun run and walk took people along a roughly 3 mile stretch of the Cedar River.

It gave people a chance to check out the Five Seasons light display and other downtown decorations.

“It’s super fun because I am a little bit tired of doing all the inside stuff and so being able to get outside especially with the community members and the lights out here it has been awesome,” said Heather Jurgenson who took part.

Organizers say they hope to turn this into yearly holiday tradition.

