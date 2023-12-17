Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

5 children killed in house fire, authorities say

Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.
Police in Arizona said five children died in a house fire.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) – Arizona authorities said five children died after a fire broke out at a home Saturday evening.

Bullhead City officials said the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at a home located close to the Colorado River.

Officials said the five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2 years old.

A police spokesperson said no adults were in the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the fire is underway, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Two Shannon County, Mo. residents charged in the murder of a missing man from Iowa
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display
Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Iowa forward Owen Freeman (32) shoots over Florida A&M guard Love Bettis (1) and forward...
Freeman leads Iowa free-for-all as Hawkeyes overwhelm Florida A&M to end three-game skid

Latest News

Multiple people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash in a...
Multiple people sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after rollover crash in Colorado Springs parking lot
Every week at Wickham Elementary in Coralville, students file into Janae Nelson’s classroom.
‘I feel like counselors are very much needed:’ Teacher becomes counselor to address mental health in schools
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
Bakers face off in holiday themed Bake-Off
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new calls for truce after killing of hostages raises alarm about its conduct in Gaza