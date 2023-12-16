West Liberty Police Officer awarded for saving boy after accidental shooting

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - West liberty Police Officer Derek Holmes didn’t know what to expect when he got the call for a gunshot wound this past January.

“Your instinct just kind of kicks in. And that’s the only way I can really describe it, is instinct of everything you’ve been trained, everything you’ve been shown just really kicks in.” said Holmes.

He found 11 year-old Will Daufeldt shot in the chest.

“I was wondering that like, not many people survive from a gunshot. So I was scared about that.” said Daufeldt, now 12 years old.

Daufeldt was squirrel hunting with family when it happened.

“I think when I was pinching it between my arm and myself, it accidentally knocked off the safety. And then it dropped and it fired.” said Daufeldt.

Officer Holmes was the first one to arrive on scene. His only tools consisting of a dish towel and gauze. He used those to stop the bleeding, ultimately saving Daufeldt’s life.

“Officer Holmes was so good at talking to Will and just keeping us focused on all the good things that were going on. It was very positive.” said Will’s mother, Emily Daufeldt.

The West Liberty Police Department awarded Officer Holmes with its Life Saving Award this month.

“What an honor. I mean, especially having my family present, having Will’s family here as well; his grandparents, his mom, his dad, be able to be here and be a part for it, it was truly an honor.” said Holmes.

And although a scar remains, Will and his family say they’re more than grateful for Holmes’ help.

“Every day is a gift and it’s not a guaranatee. So in the big picture of life we’re just very fortunate.” said Emily Daufeldt.

Will and his family say they’re focused on moving forward from his traumatic event, but they still send updates to Officer Holmes about how Will is doing.

