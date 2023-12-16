‘These kids are sleeping on the floor’: Slumberland partners with local nonprofits to provide beds to families in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s Chad Klinkenborg’s favorite day of the year.

“Because as I said earlier, 24 kids, tonight, will go to bed in their own mattress,” Klinkenborg, store manager of Slumberland Furniture in Cedar Rapids said.

This is his 28th year being a part of the event “Homes for the Holidays” providing free beds to families in need.

Slumberland Furniture is partnering with the nonprofits Four Oaks and Central Furniture Rescue.

“They determine those in the greatest need,” Klinkenborg said. “Mostly kids that are sleeping on the floor, maybe on a couch with a sibling, maybe sharing an air mattress, whatever it is. To get them a brand new mattress, box spring frame.”

Friday, a group of volunteers delivered those items to families — along with bedding.

“Community of Christ Church, their congregation donates all the blankets all the pillows, all the comforter sets,” Klinkenborg said.

The beds are funded by the 40 Winks Foundation started by Slumberland.

Klinkenborg said on average, they deliver around 30 mattresses through this event every year in the Cedar Rapids area.

“We’ve probably given away close to 1,000 over the years here in Cedar Rapids. Some years, we’ve had 20 mattresses,” Klinkenborg said. “One year we had over 100 mattresses.”

Sarah Marie Grendler is one of the families who received a mattress. She said this was their second delivery.

The first was receiving bunk beds for her three young boys.

“My oldest son is getting his own room for the first time, so he needs his own bed,” Grendler said. “He’s currently sleeping on a couch.”

She’s worked with Allison Cortez, her family support worker with Four Oaks for four years.

“Just working on getting the kids back, getting housing, staying sober,” Cortez said.

Grendler said her life would be much different without the support she’s gotten.

Klinkenborg said the need in the community is great — but that these deliveries make a difference.

“There’s kids that won’t be on the floor tonight,” Klinkenborg said. “Tomorrow, they’ll wake up in their own beds with a blanket, with sheets, with a comforter, with pillows and knowing that they have a safe place to sleep that they can call their own.”

