Solon girls win big over Marion, Spartan boys stay undefeated

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon girls and boys basketball teams completed the Friday night sweep over Marion on their home court.

The Spartan girls defense kept the Wolves off the board in the second quarter. Solon improves to 8-1 on the season with a 60-32 victory.

On the boys side, the Spartans stay unbeaten on the season as they earn the 62-56 victory. Solon now sits 4-0 on the season, while Marion falls to 3-3.

