Mostly Cloudy Skies Remain Overnight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing rain push through Eastern Iowa throughout the day, the rain chances will start to taper off as we head into the evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 30s once again.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows clouds decreasing as we head into your Sunday Afternoon. (KCRG)

As we head into Sunday, highs in the low to mid 40s will continue with partly cloudy skies to start. The clouds will decrease throughout the day.

Highs tomorrow will only make it into the low to mid 40s. (KCRG)

We will see a front push through which will drop the temperatures substantially with highs only in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A gradual warm-up will take place throughout the week with highs in the upper 30s for Tuesday, Mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday and upper 40s and low 50s for Friday and Satuday.

There is a rain chance late next week. This is something we will monitor over the next few days.

