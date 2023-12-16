Show You Care
Linn County family celebrates holidays with large musical light display

KCRG-TV9's Cole Krutzfield shares how one family in Linn County is keeping its display and traditions alive even after moving across the country.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Linn County, Iowa (KCRG) - One family in Linn County is keeping its holiday display and traditions alive even after moving across the country.

“We’ve been doing it for about 10 years with an animated sync-to-music light display. This will be the first year in Iowa after living in Arizona for many years,” said Gordon Kerley

Gordon Kerley said “Growing up my dad had a pretty nice display always in our neighborhood and it’s kind of our family tradition that I’ve had Christmas lights all my adult life,”

“This year it took a lot of time I mean countless hours, weeks, to actually do this and currently there is about 6,000-pixel lights,” said Gordon Kerley.

“We just love decorating for Christmas and having people over and celebrating in times like this so it’s just adding joy this time of year,” said Lynne Kerley who is married to Gordon Kerley.

" It’s always enjoyable the kids really seem to enjoy it actually last night kids got out of their vehicle and they were actually filming and taking pictures out in front of the display show it’s really fun to see the kids enjoy the show,” said Gordon

The house is located in the 3000 block of Prairie Light Court, just north of Tower Terrace Road near Robins.

The lights are on from around 5 to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and until 10:30 on weekends.

The display will be up until New Year’s.

