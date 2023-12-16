Iowans working to manufacture body armor vests for Israel forces

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Television Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Iowans are coming together to support Israel in its war with Hamas. The nonprofit Iowans Supporting Israel is raising money to buy body armor vests for Israeli troops.

Governor Kim Reynolds insists the state of Iowa supports Israel. “We lower flags. We lit the Capitol blue, by the way that was the first time we’d ever done that. We did a rededication to the Holocaust museum by proclamation. We stood up Blue Ribbon Week,” Reynolds said.

But, Reynolds says, it wasn’t enough. At a meeting with the Jewish American community, Reynolds says she heard Israel Defense Forces needed more protective vests. “Immediately I was like ‘Oh my gosh. We have a manufacturer in Iowa who makes them, and what an incredible opportunity for Iowans to be able to really make a significant contribution to the soldiers,” Reynolds said.

Now, Iowans Supporting Israel is fundraising to send more vests.

“We’ve raised so far about $84,500 in terms of what we’ve seen in the door in pledges which is enough for about 211 vests. So, our original goal was 200 by the end of this year and I think we’re resetting that goal to see if we can get to 250,” says Charles Schneider with the nonprofit.

Each vest costs $400. Schneider says any amount helps. “If someone wants to pay for one vest, donate enough for that, then that’s great. If they can do, you know, just a portion of that, that’s great too,” Schneider said.

The vests are made by RMA Armament in Centerville, Iowa. Blake Waldrop, with RMA Armaments, says the vests are working in Ukraine.

“We have supplied a lot to the Ukrainian War effort last year when they were invaded by Russia and we already have many credited life saves from that region,” Waldrop said.

Iowans Supporting Israel says no matter one’s religious beliefs, they want the Israeli community to feel supported.

“We’re not a Jewish organization. Our board has 10 people on it. There’s one Jew on it, but the rest are Christians and we’ve got one Hindu on the board as well. And, you know, this is a tough time for them and we want them to know that they’ve got friends and allies here in Iowa,” Schneider said.

