Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

A dreary start to the weekend

A dreary start to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a wet and gray morning across Eastern Iowa with scattered rain showers moving from south to north. Temperatures this morning are well above normal in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday & Saturday Night

Light rain showers will continue in the afternoon along with a chance for fog. Overall, expect a gray and misty Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s. The rain showers will decrease this evening with misty conditions. Overnight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 30s.

A dreary start to the weekend
A dreary start to the weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday & Beyond

Some sunshine will return on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky in the forecast and highs in the mid-40s. Even though Monday will be chilly with temperatures in the low 30s, the 40s will return by Wednesday. Another chance for rain showers is expected on Friday and Christmas Eve.

A dreary start to the weekend
A dreary start to the weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made
Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Missouri man and woman arrested for Cedar Rapids man’s murder
Jared Allen Hanson
Cedar Rapids man arrested on burglary and explosives charges
One dead, one airlifted to hospital in Allamakee County UTV rollover crash
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye

Latest News

A dreary start to the weekend
A dreary start to the weekend
Keep the raingear handy for Saturday Morning.
Your First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Erik Dean has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast, Friday, Evening, December 15th
Rain Chances will pick up this evening.
A Wet Saturday Ahead