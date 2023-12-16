CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a wet and gray morning across Eastern Iowa with scattered rain showers moving from south to north. Temperatures this morning are well above normal in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday & Saturday Night

Light rain showers will continue in the afternoon along with a chance for fog. Overall, expect a gray and misty Saturday with highs in the low to mid-40s. The rain showers will decrease this evening with misty conditions. Overnight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 30s.

A dreary start to the weekend (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Sunday & Beyond

Some sunshine will return on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky in the forecast and highs in the mid-40s. Even though Monday will be chilly with temperatures in the low 30s, the 40s will return by Wednesday. Another chance for rain showers is expected on Friday and Christmas Eve.

