A Wet Saturday Ahead

By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We had a cloudy day across Eastern Iowa with highs in the 40s and 50s once again.

Rain Chances will pick up this evening.
Rain Chances will pick up this evening.(KCRG)

Rain chances will pick up as we head into the evening and overnight hours with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows rain on Saturday.
Pinpoint Futurecast shows rain on Saturday.(KCRG)

As we head into Saturday, we will keep the rain chances in the forecast with highs in the low to mid 40s.

We will clear out for Sunday and then we drop the temperatures for Monday with highs near freezing.

A gradual warm up will take place throughout next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s for Tuesday, Mid 40s for Wednesday and Thursday and by next weekend, we are back into the upper 40s and low 50s.

