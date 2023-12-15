Waterloo Police give update on previously listed missing person case

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have determined that Elaina Erazo-White, who was previously listed as missing, has now been ruled located and safe.

In a message on their Facebook page, the Waterloo Police released the following message:

“On 12-12-23 the Waterloo Police Department asked for the public’s help in locating Elaina Erazo-White. Since that time there have been a number of concerned individuals posting information on social media but there has also been a lot of misinformation being spread.

In September Erazo-White was reported as missing to the Waterloo Police Department. Detectives were able to make contact with her after this report but were unable to meet her in person. At the time Erazo-White did not indicate she was in trouble and advised she had voluntarily severed ties with friends and family.

Since that contact between Erazo-White and law enforcement, friends and family have not heard from Erazo-White and Detectives were not able to make contact with her. Based on remaining concerns from friends and family a decision was made to post her on social media in an effort to establish contact so her health and safety could be checked.

Erazo-White did have contact with the Waterloo Police Department shortly after the post and indicated she is fine and has chosen to remain away from Waterloo. Today, Erazo-White met in-person with law enforcement from another agency and again maintained that she voluntarily left Waterloo and has asked for privacy regarding this matter. This information has been relayed to her family. At this time there will be no further comment on this investigation and Erazo-White is no longer considered a missing person.”

