Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Two years since tornado outbreak in Iowa in December

Friday marks two years since a massive tornado outbreak in Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks two years since a massive tornado outbreak in Iowa. This was part of a late season derecho that swept across the state during the evening of December 15, 2021.

The National Weather Service confirmed 63 tornadoes in Iowa that evening, shattering records. Before this event, only 5 tornadoes had been recorded in Iowa in December since 1950.

The previous single day record for tornadoes in Iowa in any month was 35 on August 31, 2014.

Unusually high temperatures setting all-time records along with a strong disturbance, high humidity, and intense winds throughout the atmosphere helped this summer-like event come together in December.

You can read more about the event from the National Weather Service here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people...
Police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal Cedar Rapids crash
University of Iowa Health Care
Univ. of Iowa Health Care announces new name, branding for Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

CDC pushes states to increase vaccination rates amid rising respiratory virus activity
Friday marks two years since a massive tornado outbreak in Iowa.
Two years since tornado outbreak in Iowa in December
Terror suspects, including alleged Hamas members, have been arrested in Denmark, Germany and...
Terror suspects, including alleged Hamas members, arrested in multiple countries
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part