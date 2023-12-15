Two years since tornado outbreak in Iowa in December

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday marks two years since a massive tornado outbreak in Iowa. This was part of a late season derecho that swept across the state during the evening of December 15, 2021.

The National Weather Service confirmed 63 tornadoes in Iowa that evening, shattering records. Before this event, only 5 tornadoes had been recorded in Iowa in December since 1950.

The previous single day record for tornadoes in Iowa in any month was 35 on August 31, 2014.

Unusually high temperatures setting all-time records along with a strong disturbance, high humidity, and intense winds throughout the atmosphere helped this summer-like event come together in December.

You can read more about the event from the National Weather Service here.

