St. Luke’s Hospital introduces nitrous oxide option for mothers in labor

UnitPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital Birth Care Center is introducing a new tool for...
UnitPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital Birth Care Center is introducing a new tool for pregnant women when they are in active labor.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnitPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital Birth Care Center is introducing a new tool for pregnant women when they are in active labor.

Experts say that nitrous oxide can help women cope with labor contractions and help women put off receiving an epidural longer. Patients can still have a C-section if needed, but they should not use nitrous oxide with pain medications.

“We use a 50/50 mix of nitrous oxide and oxygen,” explained Rachel Petersen, RN, St. Luke’s maternal child nursing coordinator. “It’s colorless and odorless and some may be familiar with it as it is used in some dental procedures. It’s often called laughing gas. It’s best used early in labor and can help decrease anxiety. It helps people perceive pain differently. It can make people feel a sense of euphoria and help them relax.”

The hospital will also offer aromatherapy, virtual reality goggles, whirlpool tubs, music, and labor balls as part of their way to support laboring moms.

“It’s safe for mom, baby, and healthcare providers,” said Petersen. “The gas does not pass the placenta barrier. Also, the patient wears a mask with a tight seal, and gas is only released when the patient breathes in while wearing the mask. The mask stays on during exhale and the gas exits via the hospital vacuum system.”

