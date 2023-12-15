Rain moves in overnight, cooler but still mild this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today will feature more clouds than yesterday ahead of rain chances later on, lasting into the weekend.

We'll still see mild mid December temperatures today, even with mostly cloudy skies overhead ahead of rain chances tonight and tomorrow. (KCRG)

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

Even with the additional clouds, sunshine will still be able to peek through at times. Look for similar temperatures today as highs climb to the upper 40s with a few low 50s still around too, mainly in the south. Late this evening, rain develops in western and central Iowa, pushing east overnight with scattered activity throughout much of the day Saturday. Rain should wind down through the afternoon, exiting to our east by dark. Rainfall totals will amount to a few hundred to a few tenths for most with a lucky few getting totals closer to a quarter inch. For December, these are decent totals but we’ll still be running well behind for the month and year.

Rain begins in western and central Iowa this evening, pushing eastward overnight with scattered showers still around on Saturday. While some wet snowflakes will try to mix in aloft, mild temperatures at the surface should keep things all liquid by the time they reach the ground in eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

The system tonight into Tomorrow brings light rain to the area, amounting up to a quarter inch in some spots by the time it wraps up Saturday afternoon. (KCRG)

Behind this, drier weather with a mix of sun and clouds will be around Sunday. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday top out in the mid 40s, a slight cool down from out mild end to the week but still well above normal for his time of year.

Due to a strengthening storm system moving up the east coast, along with a cold front moving through, colder air will pour into the region on Sunday night into Monday. This will be pushed in by blustery northwest winds, making it feel even cooler than the dropping thermometer readings. At this point, it appears that highs could struggle to reach even the low 30s in some spots, with wind chills a factor throughout the day.

This cooldown will be short-lived as we climb back into the mid and even upper 40s a week from now, just in time for the Winter Solstice and Christmas holiday travel. We are watching another system around Christmas, but mild air looks to be with us for a while, keeping our snow chances quite low.

