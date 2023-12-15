Rain chance Friday night and Saturday as warm weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild December weather continues. After highs made it into the 50s on Thursday, most clouds keep us in the 40s on Friday. This is still well above our normal high in the lower 30s.

The latest satellite and radar data. (KCRG)

The clouds are in advance of a storm that spreads the chance for rainfall into the state. Tonight and Saturday scattered showers are possible. As the rain ends the sky clears with more sunshine heading on Sunday.

Rain moves in late Friday into Saturday with light showers still possible Saturday morning before winding down during the afternoon. (KCRG)

Through next week mild upper 30s to middle 40s are found with tranquil travel weather. Have a good night!

