Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Rain chance Friday night and Saturday as warm weather continues

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mild December weather continues. After highs made it into the 50s on Thursday, most clouds keep us in the 40s on Friday. This is still well above our normal high in the lower 30s.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The clouds are in advance of a storm that spreads the chance for rainfall into the state. Tonight and Saturday scattered showers are possible. As the rain ends the sky clears with more sunshine heading on Sunday.

Rain moves in late Friday into Saturday with light showers still possible Saturday morning...
Rain moves in late Friday into Saturday with light showers still possible Saturday morning before winding down during the afternoon.(KCRG)

Through next week mild upper 30s to middle 40s are found with tranquil travel weather. Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A Cedar Rapids Community School District bus at the Education Leadership Support Center in...
Cedar Rapids school district considers changes to school calendar
Cedar Rapids Police confiscate device at residence
Police confiscate suspicious device in Cedar Rapids residence

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast, Thursday, Evening, December 14th
Temperatures this afternoon climb into the upper 40s and low 50s - that's 15 to 20 degrees...
Unseasonably mild into the weekend with one small rain chance
Temperatures warm well above seasonal norms over the next few days with today being most notable.
First Alert Forecast