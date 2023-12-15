Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer

(KSFY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a person on X (formerly known as Twitter) brought up an interesting challenge, Pancheros has doubled down, offering free burritos for a year to whoever completes it first.

The user mentioned that a person could theoretically travel to all 26 Pancheros locations in the state in one day. They say if a user spends 5 minutes at each location they would finish the task in just under 13 hours.

Would you order 26 burritos in a day?

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people...
Police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal Cedar Rapids crash
University of Iowa Health Care
Univ. of Iowa Health Care announces new name, branding for Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

Iowa City Go Red for Women
Iowa City Go Red for Women luncheon celebrates 20 years of saving lives
UnitPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital Birth Care Center is introducing a new tool for...
St. Luke’s Hospital introduces nitrous oxide option for mothers in labor
Officials have determined that Elaina Erazo-White, who was previously listed as missing, has...
Waterloo Police give update on previously listed missing person case
Jared Allen Hanson
Cedar Rapids man arrested on burglary and explosives charges