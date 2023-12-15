Show You Care
One dead, one airlifted to hospital in Allamakee County UTV rollover crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARPERS FERRY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and another person was injured in a UTV rollover crash in rural Allamakee County just after midnight Friday.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Houlihan Drive and Mohawk Road when the driver of the UTV failed to maintain control of the vehicle on a curve in the road.

The UTV went into the ditch and rolled over. The driver died at the scene of the crash. A passenger was airlifted to the hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The name of the driver that died is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash remains under investigation.

