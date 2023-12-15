Multiple Mustang siblings help add to family culture in Mount Vernon wrestling room

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Wrestling blood lines are common across the state of Iowa. This winter you’ll see many of the same last names wrestling for Mount Vernon.

They say your team is like your family.

“The people,” sophomore Stanley Krob said is his favorite part.

“I think everybody makes you feel welcome,” junior Watson Krob added.

Being a family is a big part of the culture that has been created inside the Mount Vernon wrestling room.

“It’s just like a family honestly. We’re practicing so much together and spending Saturday tournaments - it’s super fun. We’re always together through the winter,” senior Ella Krob said.

“I just like it because it’s like a community to be with. You can talk about anything and be with them the whole wrestling season,” freshman Cooper Krob added.

Some Mustangs literally are family. This season there are six sets of siblings wrestling for Mount Vernon.

“Ever since I was a freshman, you had people you looked up to that you considered them your brothers, but it’s a little different when you have your sibling in there. It’s a little bit stronger bond,” senior Jackson Jaspers said.

Many of these wrestlers were influenced by family members to start wrestling at a young age.

“I always wanted to do it. Mostly, my dad pushed me a lot too,” sophomore Eli Plotz explained.

“I’ve always done it since I was little,” Stanley said.

“I would say kindergarten is when I first started,” Watson added.

“I got started in like first or second grade. Once I started, it was hard to stop,” freshman Andrew Dix said.

That means the wrestling doesn’t stop at school.

“It’s fun to roll around,” Andrew said. “Dad gets mad at us because he’s scared we’re going to break something,” junior Libby Dix added. “We’re careful,” Andrew said.

“We have a wrestling mat in our basement, so we sometimes go down there, but usually it takes place in the living room,” Ella explained.

“We used to box in the living room and put pillows around the doors so no one gets killed, but that was the favorite game to play in our house,” junior Cooper Hird and senior Jackson Hird explained.

These siblings are competitive with one another.

“We’ve been going with each other this year. It’s fun whooping up on him like I always have,” Jackson Jaspers said. “It gets me a little angry sometimes,” Jase added.

“He’s been a lot littler. He’s grown recently, so I can’t pick on him as much now,” Libby said about her brother.

They’re even competitive with things off the mat.

“I’m stronger, faster and better looking,” Jackson Hird said.

They also help motivate each other to improve their craft every day.

“Drilling with each other - I mean whatever the coaches teach us and being able to have a person at home and in the room to practice on, helps us a lot,” senior Ethan Plotz said.

For some, being related to someone who has made the podium at state adds a good pressure.

“It gives you a lot to work for,” Andrew said.

But what’s better than reaching some of your ultimate goals in something you love and doing it alongside your family.

“I’ve always looked up to him from a young age,” Jase said. “He was kind of our leader last year and it’s just a privilege to wrestle with my brother.”

Another set of siblings joined the Mustangs after this story was complete. Eastin and Adeline Whisner are the seventh set of siblings wrestling for Mount Vernon.

