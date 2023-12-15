More police expected on Iowa roads until New Year’s

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is kicking off its ‘Tis the season to be sober” initiative on Friday to crack down on holiday impaired driving. Through New Year’s Day, there will be an increase in law enforcement presence across the state.

”We partner with law enforcement officers and get more officers out there because we want everyone to get home safe,” Todd Olmstead, the state impaired driving coordinator with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, said.

The campaign also educates people about the dangers of impaired driving, and ways to stay safe on the roads for the holidays.

The bureau says they just want the holidays to stay happy for everybody, as drunk driving can lead to legal troubles or death.

“They want to be with family, they want to be with friends and enjoy time together... sometimes that involves alcoholic beverages and we just wanna make sure that everyone is making good decisions,” Olmstead said.

Penalties for getting caught driving under the influence includes fines up to $10,000 and potentially jail time.

The bureau suggests planning ahead by scheduling a trip through a ride-share app or assigning a designated driver.

”You know, there’s really no excuse anymore in today’s world to drink and drive. I don’t hardly know anyone that doesn’t have a cell phone in their pocket,” Olmstead said.

In the most recent report from the Department of Transportation, 358 people have died in crashes in Iowa this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.