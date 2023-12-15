Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

More police expected on Iowa roads until New Year’s

As people celebrate the holidays, Iowa authorities are taking action to keep the roads safe.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is kicking off its ‘Tis the season to be sober” initiative on Friday to crack down on holiday impaired driving. Through New Year’s Day, there will be an increase in law enforcement presence across the state.

”We partner with law enforcement officers and get more officers out there because we want everyone to get home safe,” Todd Olmstead, the state impaired driving coordinator with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, said.

The campaign also educates people about the dangers of impaired driving, and ways to stay safe on the roads for the holidays.

The bureau says they just want the holidays to stay happy for everybody, as drunk driving can lead to legal troubles or death.

“They want to be with family, they want to be with friends and enjoy time together... sometimes that involves alcoholic beverages and we just wanna make sure that everyone is making good decisions,” Olmstead said.

Penalties for getting caught driving under the influence includes fines up to $10,000 and potentially jail time.

The bureau suggests planning ahead by scheduling a trip through a ride-share app or assigning a designated driver.

”You know, there’s really no excuse anymore in today’s world to drink and drive. I don’t hardly know anyone that doesn’t have a cell phone in their pocket,” Olmstead said.

In the most recent report from the Department of Transportation, 358 people have died in crashes in Iowa this year.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people...
Police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal Cedar Rapids crash
University of Iowa Health Care
Univ. of Iowa Health Care announces new name, branding for Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley will be coming to Siouxland in the next couple of days.
Second Presidential Candidate Commits to Iowa Debate, Both Challenge Trump to Take Part
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Allamakee County.
One dead, one airlifted to hospital in Allamakee County UTV rollover crash
As people celebrate the holidays, Iowa authorities are taking action to keep the roads safe.
More police on Iowa roads until New Year's
The Davenport man found guilty of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been ordered to pay...
Henry Dinkins ordered to pay restitution to family of Breasia Terrell