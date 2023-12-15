Missouri man and woman arrested for Cedar Rapids man’s murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been charged with the murder of a previously missing Cedar Rapids man.

On November 27th, 2023, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office located an abandoned 2021 Dodge truck in a small wooded area in the 1400 block of Highway 6 NW. At that time 31-year-old Shawn Kiger was reported missing. Then on December 14th, 2023, officials located Kiger’s body in a wooded area of Winona Missouri.

Following an investigation, officials have announced that 32-year-old Kyle Sebree and 41-year-old Heather McClendon were arrested with his murder. They say Kiger may have been the victim of foul play.

Sebree was charged with:

Murder in the 1st Degree

Kidnapping in the 1st Degree.

McClendon was charged with:

Murder in the 1st Degree

Tampering with Evidence.

Both Sebree and McClendon are being held without bond.

