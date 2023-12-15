Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Missouri man and woman arrested for Cedar Rapids man’s murder

Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon
Kyle Sebree and Heather McClendon(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people have been charged with the murder of a previously missing Cedar Rapids man.

On November 27th, 2023, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office located an abandoned 2021 Dodge truck in a small wooded area in the 1400 block of Highway 6 NW. At that time 31-year-old Shawn Kiger was reported missing. Then on December 14th, 2023, officials located Kiger’s body in a wooded area of Winona Missouri.

Following an investigation, officials have announced that 32-year-old Kyle Sebree and 41-year-old Heather McClendon were arrested with his murder. They say Kiger may have been the victim of foul play.

Sebree was charged with:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree
  • Kidnapping in the 1st Degree.

McClendon was charged with:

  • Murder in the 1st Degree
  • Tampering with Evidence.

Both Sebree and McClendon are being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people...
Police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal Cedar Rapids crash
University of Iowa Health Care
Univ. of Iowa Health Care announces new name, branding for Mercy Iowa City

Latest News

Pancheros to give free burritos for a year to one dedicated customer
A Cedar Rapids man is accused of placing an explosive device in the apartment of a woman with...
Cedar Rapids man arrested on burglary and explosives charges
It's located right outside the city's public library
City of Ely has new EV charging station
Iowa City Go Red for Women
Iowa City Go Red for Women luncheon celebrates 20 years of saving lives