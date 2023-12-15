Mental health specialists remind people about S.A.D during the winter season

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mental health professionals say “Seasonal Affective Disorder” or S.A.D. is when a person overall doesn’t feel like themselves and is common for a person to experience during the fall and winter.

Matthew Martenson, owner of QC Counselor says when this happens, the person experiences symptoms of major depression for a temporary period.

“Things like losing interest in the things that we once found pleasurable, hypersomnolence, sleeping way too much, could be weight gain, could be weight loss, sadness, depression, that that occurs in most every day,” said Martenson.

Richard Whittaker, CEO of Vera French Community Health Center says S.A.D, like seasonal conditions, can be triggered when a person’s routine significantly changes.

“People who go from a first or second shift to a third shift where they’re literally working all night long and then trying to sleep during the day. Sometimes they can fall into a problem with their sleep pattern, and a problem with their natural body rhythms. And that can trigger seasonal affective disorder,” said Whittaker.

Vera French Community Health Center staff says about one in five people will experience some kind of ‘’Seasonal Affective Disorder’' during their life. Whittaker says two common ways of treating S.A.D. is by increasing vitamin D in some form or using light therapy.

“You have it sitting off to the side while you’re doing your daily work in the morning usually early in the morning. And you know first thing and then for maybe about an hour every day, have this thing going while you’re doing your work. If you’re able to just set it off to the side on the desk and just have it be in your peripheral vision for about an hour every day,” said Whittaker.

Martenson says it’s also important to do things you enjoy to get yourself out of the slump.

“I encourage folks to create like a seasonal toolbox. So something that they can use to fill their days with value with meaning of the things that are important to them. So this could be this is a time of year that I stay extra close with family and friends, maybe we do some game nights that we wouldn’t normally do during nicer months, or maybe these are times that I explore some new hobbies, like, I finally get around to doing the painting that I’ve wanted to learn that I just haven’t had the time for,” Martenson.

Officials with Vera French Community Health Center say overall it’s always good to be proactive.

“Talk to your doctor, if you typically suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder before you get into that wintertime, blues time of year, talk to your doctor and look at some options,” said Whittaker.

