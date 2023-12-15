Iowa City Go Red for Women luncheon celebrates 20 years of saving lives

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds gathered for a luncheon Friday to support the American Heart Association and the Go Red for Women movement, organizations actively trying to increase women’s heart health awareness and improve their livelihood.

The event included keynote speeches from Dr. Isabella Grumbach, MD, PhD, interim chair and DEO, department of internal medicine at the University of Iowa, as well as one of her patients, Alicia Hilmer. Hilmer discussed her nearly 30-year battle, dealing with the difficulties of cancer and then heart disease.

University of Iowa associate women’s basketball head coach, Jan Jensen, also made a surprise appearance, being there to support her wife Julie Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick was recognized for 17 years of volunteer service to the American Heart Association.

Those interested in supporting the Go Red for Women movement in Iowa City can still do so here.

