‘I never had that opportunity’: 46-year-old UNI student veteran starts new chapter

Carr says he is living the life of a typical college student going to classes, living in the dorm. But he says it's been a long journey after leaving the Navy.
By Grace Vance
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS , Iowa (KCRG) - Every post and banner Marvin Carr places at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls for this year’s graduation brings him one step closer to the next chapter in his life.

This role is not just a job for Carr though — it’s part of his new life at UNI as a student veteran.

This semester, he lived in a single room dorm in Dancer Hall. He said he travels an hour to see his wife and three adult children almost every weekend.

Before this, he got his associates degree at Iowa Central Community College.

Carr is studying history and is part of the population of students over 24. According to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, those students made up just over 33% of postsecondary enrollment in fall of 2019.

“Being a college student and not traditional, I never had that opportunity back when I was 18 because I went in the service,” Carr said.

He said like many veterans, he had a hard time adjusting to civilian life. The Navy gave him an honorable medical discharge after an accident left him temporarily paralyzed from the waist down.

“I was able to start working at jobs [but] still wasn’t able to keep jobs because of the back pain and being on the feet for so long,” Carr said. “I should have been medically discharged where I could get the benefits and everything. I kind of got screwed over on that so I’ve been fighting the VA on that for 23 years now and still fighting.”

He hopes to use his degree in history to teach — and says that will help him deal with his chronic pain.

“I want a career. I want something that I can do that I don’t have to worry about the back pain all the time,” Carr said. “For teaching, I can stand, I could sit, I can walk.”

He says he hopes his story inspires others to pursue their dreams, especially his children.

“If I expect my kids to overcome obstacles in the future, I want them to look back and know that I did,” Carr said. “Especially at 46 to leap mountains and get that education.”

