Henry Dinkins ordered to pay restitution to family of Breasia Terrell

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - The Davenport man found guilty of killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been ordered to pay just under 8-thousand dollars in restitution to her family.

Henry Dinkins was sentenced in October to serve two life sentences for Breasia’s death. He has appealed the guilty verdict.

This week, a Scott County judge accepted the state’s request for him to cover lost wages and court travel expenses for Breasia’s mother.

The money will also cover funeral expenses.

