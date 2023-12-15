Show You Care
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Collins Road Theatres reopens after temporarily closing when staff contracted COVID-19

The business was closed for a week after 9 out of 16 employees got sick.
Employees at one Marion business are on the road to recovery after being hit hard by the illness.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARION , Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the COVID-19 pandemic having officially ended in May, Iowa is still affected by the illness.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of patients with COVID, down a little bit from the week before, but an increase from earlier in the fall, which would not be unexpected this time of year.” said Dr. Dustin Arnold, St. Luke’s Cedar Rapids’ Chief Medical Officer.

Across the state, roughly 18% of Lab Survey PCR COVID tests came back positive at the start of December, according to Iowa Health and Human Service’s most recent flu report.

And this increase in transmission became so bad for one Marion business that it had to close its doors for a week.

“Business went from 60 to 0 overnight. So obviously, that was a major impact. We had to go for a whole week without any business.” said Collins Road Theatres Owner Bruce Taylor.

Out of a 16-person staff, 9 were sick, meaning Collins Road Theatre lost out on a week’s worth of profit, and owner Bruce Taylor says this makes it harder to afford recurring bills like rent.

And one of the reasons Taylor thinks this happened in the first place is because many Iowans no longer consider COVID-19 to be a threat.

“I think it’s gone completely out of most people’s mind. I mean, we always knew it was there, but none of our staff was worried about everybody coming down with it at once. And so, it was kind of a surprise. Like, we’ve got what?” said Taylor.

Dr. Arnold says this aligns with what he sees in younger patients, many of whom aren’t as attuned of the dangers.

But regardless of age or health status, he says the best thing Iowans can do to lower case numbers are to follow the existing COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“Cover your cough, clean your hands frequently, and also stay home when you’re sick.” said Arnold.

Collins Road Theatre reopened Thursday, and employees are wearing masks and regularly disinfecting to prevent any further transmission.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

