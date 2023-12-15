Cloudier but still warm today, with rain moving in on Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of nearby storm systems provide some unsettled weather as we head into the weekend.

We’ll see the first signs of this on Friday in the form of more widespread cloud cover. Some breaks in the clouds, or some thinner patches, will allow occasional peeks of sunshine today, especially earlier than later. A light southerly wind will help push temperatures up a bit again, with readings into the upper 40s to near 50 in the afternoon.

Rain should hold off until well after dark, with most areas staying dry until later overnight. Showers become possible for our western and southern counties tonight first, then spreading across more of the area toward daybreak on Saturday. Rain and showers continue at times through much of the day, perhaps peaking a bit around lunchtime and into the early afternoon. Activity should wind down in the evening. Temperatures will be held back in the low to mid 40s, making for a chilly, wet day.

Rainfall totals could reach 0.25″ in many locations, which is a decent amount for mid-December. We’ll still be running behind in most areas for the month, but any little bit helps this time of year.

We should be dry again on Sunday, with reasonably warm temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Some sunshine could make a return at times, too. Due to a strengthening storm system moving up the east coast, along with a cold front moving through, colder air will pour into the region on Sunday night into Monday. This will be pushed in by blustery northwest winds, making it feel even cooler than the dropping thermometer readings. At this point, it appears that highs could struggle to reach even the low 30s in some spots, with wind chills a factor throughout the day.

After a chilly day on Tuesday, expect a warm-up to take place later next week. This brings in high temperatures back into the mid to upper 40s for many of us, with lows in the low to mid 30s. Some shower chances accompany this warmth by the end of the work week into the days just before Christmas, though it appears we should be warm enough to keep it liquid rain and avoid travel concerns.

