Cedar Rapids man arrested on burglary and explosives charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 11th, Cedar Rapids Police responded to the 3500 block of Edgewood Road NE as part of a burglary investigation.

A female victim had reported to officials that her apartment had been burglarized at some point between December 10th and 11th. Responders found evidence of entry by a suspect and items left behind containing both the suspect’s fingerprints and their relationship to the victim. The suspect was determined to be Jared Hanson from Cedar Rapids.

The victim also later found an aluminum can with a green fuse coming from one end. Officials determined the device had firework material and ignition power. Fingerprints were also found on the device belonging to Hanson.

Officials located Hanson and arrested him on December 14th, 2023. He allegedly had in his possession items taken from the victim’s apartment. Investigators also determined that he had violated no-contact orders on multiple occasions.

Hanson was charged with:

Burglary in the 2nd Degree

Stalking - Violation of Protective Order

Possession of Explosive Materials or Destructive Device with Intent to Use

