CDC pushes states to increase vaccination rates amid rising respiratory virus activity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging healthcare providers across the country, including in Iowa, to increase vaccination rates against the flu, COVID-19 and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) as cases have increased, and vaccination rates remain low.

The CDC issued a Health Alert Network Health Advisory, warning the low vaccination rates and increasing rates of respiratory illness could lead to capacity strain at hospitals in the coming weeks.

The alert is directed at healthcare providers to make an increased push to get patients immunized, as well as increasing the use of antiviral medications for treatment.

In a release, the CDC said hospitalizations among all age groups has increased by 200 percent for the flu, 51 percent for COVID-19 and 60 percent for RSV across the country over the past four weeks.

A map of respiratory illness activity provided by the CDC shows much of that activity coming from states like California, New Mexico and southeastern states from Louisiana to South Carolina. In Iowa and much of the Midwest, the activity level is showing as low to minimal.

The CDC reported 7.7 percent of children 6 months to 17-years-old, and 17.2 percent of adults, have received the COVID-19 vaccine. As for RSV vaccination, 15.9 percent of adults aged 60 years or older have received the RSV vaccine as of Dec. 2.

The CDC said the lower vaccinations rates are likely due to lack of recommendations from healthcare providers, or people not having the time or forgetting to get vaccinated.

