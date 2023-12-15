Businesses frustrated over slow progress on Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Business owners near the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company say they’re frustrated, after months of being surrounded by cement blocks and closed road signs.

Across the street from the historic building, Curtis Knapp owns Duck Duck Drive, a car dealership. The signs and barriers mean it’s a tight fit in his lot, and he says they’re seeing half the customers compared to this time last year. “I’ve had multiple complaints of people just trying to get in here either for service or sales, like they don’t know how,” says Knapp. “It’s got to the point that I’m actually moving my lot. I’m going to do my sales out of a different location. I just can’t make this work down here anymore.”

Down the street, staff at the Copper Kettle are having similar struggles. Server Jessica Crowder says business has noticeably slowed in recent months, largely due to the new lack of parking. “It’s very frustrating when this place used to be packed at lunch where maybe half capacity now,” says Crowder.

Steve Emerson owns the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building. In a meeting with Dubuque City Council earlier this month, he echoed frustration about the slow process, but says things are on pause until April 10th. That’s when they’ll know if they’re approved for state funding to save the building and turn some of it into affordable housing. “I am talking to two different LIHTC developers that would partner with me on that, we’ve got all of our designs done. And so that’s kind of the next potential step,” says Emerson.

In the meantime, Emerson said he hopes to have the building stabilized so roads can reopen. But there’s no set timeline for that, causing more frustration for council members. “It’s time to get this project done. If the building has to come down, the building has to come down, but this has to move,” says City Council Member Ric Jones.

The Copper Kettle says as they wait, they worry business will continue to drop this winter. “Now that it’s getting colder outside because people don’t want to walk three blocks to get down here, you know, even people that know where it’s at, if they if they come by and there’s too many cars outside, then they just keep going,” says Crowder.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.