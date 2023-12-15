Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Anamosa High School breaks ground on $22.5 million addition

Today the Anamosa Community School District held a groundbreaking for a new addition which will provide more space for the school.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anamosa, Iowa (KCRG) -On December 14th, 2023 the Anamosa Community School District held a groundbreaking for a new addition that will provide more space for the school.

The addition will include a new gym, weight rooms, locker rooms, indoor track, facilities, and a parking lot.

It should be ready for the start of the school year in 2025.

The project is expected to cost around $22.5 million.

Voters overwhelmingly passed a bond vote in 2022 to cover most of the cost.

The district superintendent says this area will not only help out students, but the entire town.

“This isn’t just about the school right, the community’s gonna benefit from this having big events and drawing people to our community benefits all of our business and our town it shows off our business and our town,” said Superintendent Darren Hanna.

Crews are expected to start working on the new gym by December 21st, 2025.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
‘It has to be her decision’ - Coach Bluder discusses Caitlin Clark’s return to Des Moines and her future as a Hawkeye
Teacher on leave after alleged assault at school
Cedar Rapids teacher on leave during assault investigation
On Thursday, the Satanic Temple of Iowa announced that their display at the Iowa Capitol had...
Satanic display at Iowa Capitol vandalized ‘beyond repair’; arrest made
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
A happy coincidence brings three top Iowa commits together in Wisconsin
Cedar Rapids police have released new information about a crash that killed four people...
Police: ‘Excessive speed’ a factor in fatal Cedar Rapids crash

Latest News

City High sweeps Western Dubuque in girls-boys dual meet
City High sweeps Western Dubuque in girls-boys dual meet
Athlete of the Week: Kendra Schwarting
Athlete of the Week: Kendra Schwarting
Businesses frustrated over slow progress on Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building
Businesses frustrated over slow progress on Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building
Businesses frustrated over slow progress on Dubuque Malting and Brewing Company building