Anamosa High School breaks ground on $22.5 million addition

Anamosa, Iowa (KCRG) -On December 14th, 2023 the Anamosa Community School District held a groundbreaking for a new addition that will provide more space for the school.

The addition will include a new gym, weight rooms, locker rooms, indoor track, facilities, and a parking lot.

It should be ready for the start of the school year in 2025.

The project is expected to cost around $22.5 million.

Voters overwhelmingly passed a bond vote in 2022 to cover most of the cost.

The district superintendent says this area will not only help out students, but the entire town.

“This isn’t just about the school right, the community’s gonna benefit from this having big events and drawing people to our community benefits all of our business and our town it shows off our business and our town,” said Superintendent Darren Hanna.

Crews are expected to start working on the new gym by December 21st, 2025.

